Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 9-15

Monday

Swing by the Reston Lululemon to go on a 25-to-45 minute run around Reston Town Center with the crew from the store. The group will leave at 6:30 PM.
11957 Market St., Reston

Tuesday

Who wants a free Barry’s class? The Clarendon location is teaming up with juice spot South Block to host a free workout at 9:30 AM. Make sure you sign up in advance!
2825 Wilson Blvd.

Saturday

Head to the U Street Vida Fitness for a free Killer Core class today at 5:15 PM. The class is only 15 minutes long, but it’s non-stop core exercises, so you’ll pack in a big workout in a short time.
1612 U St. NW

Sunday

Go for a 30-minute run around Georgetown with the Outdoor Voices crew before heading back to the M Street store for a 30-minute, post-run yoga flow. Afterwards, there will be snacks from Amäzi Food. Bring your own mat—class starts at 10 AM.
3025 M St. NW

