How DC Play Areas for Kids Are Responding to Coronavirus



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



For now, the kid gyms and indoor playgrounds that we called are still open, but taking extra measures to keep surfaces as clean as they can. As Badlands founder Mikel Blair told us, “People are truly inside the slide cleaning with [disinfectant].”

Here’s the current status:

Busy Bees

6110 D Arlington Blvd., Falls Church; 11 Wisconsin Circle, Bethesda; 4211 Fairfax CornerE.Av St 220, Fairfax

They’re open and all three locations receive thorough cleanings at night after close, as well as increasingly-frequent wipe-downs of all surfaces throughout the day. They have hand sanitizer by the door to use upon entry and exit. In addition to daily cleanings by staff, professional cleaners are doing deeper cleanings more frequently. Above all, they say, if your child seems at all unwell, please stay at home. Check here for updates.

The Lane

1408 Okie St. NE

The new Ivy City play area is open, and special programming is going on as usual. They do wipe-downs of certain surfaces (including toys) hourly, nightly cleanings of the whole space (including the ball pit), and deeper cleans on a weekly basis. They’re also encouraging patrons to be vigilant and kind. Check here for updates.

Badlands

5200 Randolph Rd., Rockville

The nature-inspired indoor gym is upping their daily sprays and wipe-downs to now include hourly cleanings. They also plan to limit numbers, so they won’t reach their capacity of 350. There’s a new “line-up A-B-C” hand washing station for kids, and staff members’ temperatures are now being monitored daily. “We’re trying to find ways to turn this into positive social responsibility,” founder Mikel Blair said. Think stickers for agreeing to get your temperature taken. Blair also said that starting next week, Badlands will post live demos on YouTube for kiddos stuck inside. Check here for updates.

Chibis Indoor Play Area

44675 Cape Ct., Ashburn

The owners of this Ashburn play area already had plans to retire on April 21 this year after eight years of business. For now, they’re open until then, with ramped up cleaning measures. They hope to provide a safe space for exercise and play for healthy kids who feel cooped up. They predict fewer lil’ ones will be able to leave the house to play, so they will make daily decisions about their opening hours. Those updates will be posted here.

MyGym Vienna

133 Park St., Vienna SE

The space is open, but there’s one significant change: The ball pit is closed entirely. MyGym is continuing to disinfect each toy that has been near a child’s mouth. Mats are cleaned multiple times daily using CDC-recommended peroxide-based product. The gym is also asking parents to continue teaching children proper hand washing methods.

Kidville

4825 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

This play area is open. Call 301-656-5030 for more info.

Join the conversation!