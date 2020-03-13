Food

Buy a Bottle of Wine, Get a Free Roll of Toilet Paper at Cork Market

It's two-ply, in case you're wondering.

Written by
| Published on
Self-quarantine with some wine and toilet paper at Cork Market. Photograph courtesy Cork Market.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Toilet paper is selling out on Amazon. Shoppers are hoarding it at Costco. But if you really need a roll, go buy some Pinot at Cork Wine Bar & Market. The 14th Street shop is offering it as a freebie with the purchase of every bottle.

“So many schools are cancelled. People are teleworking. They’re just going to be in their house. So we figured people are going to want to stock up on stuff,” says owner Diane Gross. “This is very serious, the situation, obviously, and we’re not trying to poke fun at it. We’re just trying to be a little bit of relief and helpful.”

Gross is hoping that wine sales help offset losses at the restaurant and wine bar, which has already seen a drop in traffic.

Important details about the toilet paper: it’s two-ply, 1,000 sheets. Two-hundred rolls are in stock. It pairs nicely with Nebbiolo.

“If I could do hand sanitizer, I would,” Gross says, “but nobody has it.”

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day