Buy a Bottle of Wine, Get a Free Roll of Toilet Paper at Cork Market

Toilet paper is selling out on Amazon. Shoppers are hoarding it at Costco. But if you really need a roll, go buy some Pinot at Cork Wine Bar & Market. The 14th Street shop is offering it as a freebie with the purchase of every bottle.

“So many schools are cancelled. People are teleworking. They’re just going to be in their house. So we figured people are going to want to stock up on stuff,” says owner Diane Gross. “This is very serious, the situation, obviously, and we’re not trying to poke fun at it. We’re just trying to be a little bit of relief and helpful.”

Gross is hoping that wine sales help offset losses at the restaurant and wine bar, which has already seen a drop in traffic.

Important details about the toilet paper: it’s two-ply, 1,000 sheets. Two-hundred rolls are in stock. It pairs nicely with Nebbiolo.

“If I could do hand sanitizer, I would,” Gross says, “but nobody has it.”

