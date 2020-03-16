These DC-Area Restaurants Are Offering Free Meals for Schoolkids



As DC, Maryland, and Virginia school systems shut down in response to the growing health crisis, local restaurants are offering free meals for kids. Are you a business offering free food? Email aspiegel@washingtonian.com.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Chef David Guas is partnering with Real Food for Kids to serve free vegetarian lunches to kids in need out of his Arlington cafe (starting Tuesday, March 17). Families can stop by between 10 AM and noon on weekdays for the grab-and-go meals.

Good Stuff Eatery

Locations in Capitol Hill, Crystal City, Georgetown

School kids can stop by any location for nuggets or a mini burger and small fries.

Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly

5268-H, Nicholson Ln, Rockville

The Filipino restaurant is serving brown bag takeout meals to school kids (up to 18 years old), Monday through Friday, 11 AM to 1 PM.

Little Miner Taco

3809 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

This taqueria, inside the Savor at 3807 food hall, is offering free kid’s menu items for as long as DC and Maryland schools are closed.

Prima

7280 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

This fast-casual Italian spot in downtown Bethesda will serve free meals to kids for long as Montgomery County schools are closed; takeout and delivery only.

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE; 1934 9th St., NW

As long as DC public schools are closed, children eat free from the kid’s menu. Options include chicken fingers, pasta, grilled cheese, and a fried-shrimp sandwich.

Rasa

1247 First St., SE

The fast-casual Indian restaurant is offering free takeout meals for school kids (as well as hospital workers with a valid ID).

Santa Rosa Taqueria

315 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Students can stop by the Capitol Hill taqueria for chicken and veggie tacos with chips and salsa.

We, the Pizza

Locations in Capitol Hill, Crystal City, Ballston

School kids can stop by any location for a slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza, or chicken wings and salad.

