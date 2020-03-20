Here’s What Our Editors Are Snacking On While They Self-Quarantine



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Whether it’s the anxiety of the news or the boredom of being basically on lockdown, quarantine snacking has become a thing while self distancing. Because really, how are you supposed to avoid it when you’re plopped on the couch for an extended period of time? From gummy bears to crackers, here’s what Washingtonian’s staffers are noshing on while they quarantine and work from home.

“I think doctors did a study that gummy bears are the top food to get through a pandemic, so I’ve been crushing Haribo. The market across the street from me has so much—it’s concerning.”-Jacob Raim, director of digital products

“I definitely snack more when working from home. Haribo is an excellent choice.”-Anna Spiegel, food editor

“Sour Patch Kids—watermelon flavor. Then I eat [some] fruit to make myself feel less crappy after, or yogurt!”-Sana Shah, UX designer

“I’ve been consuming massive amounts of dried fruit and trail mix.”-Jenny Rosenberg, designer

“I always keep a jar of pickles in the fridge for snacking. But the best snack days are when I can make a pickle plate—spicy spears, half-sour dills, and little cornichons! I also recommend saving the leftover pickle juice for pickleback shots. Sustainable!”-Daniella Byck, assistant editor

“Pimento cheese with everything bagel pretzel crisps. It’s so good. Maybe, too good?”-Jacqueline Tynes, assistant editor, Washingtonian Weddings

“My daughter’s Goldfish crackers are my go-to.” -Anna Marina Savvidis, photo director

“Absolutely Goldfish. They’re the security blanket of snacks.” -Jane Recker, assistant editor

“Dove Milk Chocolates with peanut butter. It’s not a good look, but here I am.”-Amy Moeller, editor, Washingtonian Weddings

“Tate’s chocolate chip cookies!” -Ann Limpert, executive food and wine editor

Join the conversation!