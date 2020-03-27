

More and more restaurants are getting into the brunch game for takeout and delivery. If you don’t find anything enticing here, check out last week’s new carryout brunches.

Scrappy’s Bagel Bar Pop-Up

1520 14th St., NW

Chef Rob Rubba was on the verge of opening plant-centric restaurant Oyster Oyster before the coronavirus crisis hit. So now, in the meantime, he’s dishing up homemade bagels, schmears, and mimosa kits on weekends out of Estadio. Guests can order three styles of bagels (everything, sea salt, and sesame), a variety of spreads like lox or baba ghanoush, quarts of bloody Marys, and not-your-average mimosas for $23 (the bubbles are organic, biodynamic, and woman-made). In the evenings, Estadio is dishing up pans of paella. Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 AM; order online for pickup.

Mama Chang

3251 Old Lee Hwy #101, Fairfax

Get dumplings, pineapple buns, noodles, and roast duck delivered to your doorstep from the Chang family’s standout Fairfax restaurant. An even larger menu of dim sum dishes are available for carryout at the eatery. Saturday and Sunday, pickup and delivery via UberEats.

Duke’s Grocery

1513 17th St., NW

The Dupont Circle location of the gastropub launches its full brunch menu for takeout and delivery this weekend—and yes, that means bottomless mimosas. In addition to eats like avocado toast and and a proper English breakfast, brunchers can order two bottles of Champagne with orange juice for $35. Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM to 3 PM, pickup or delivery.

Ivy City Smokehouse and Tavern

1356 Okie St., NE

Craving a bagel and lox? The Ivy City seafood restaurant and smokery is bringing their house-cured fish to you. In addition to smoked salmon, trout, and whitefish you’ll find a variety of salads, po’ boys, sandwiches, and more. Saturday and Sunday, pickup and delivery.

Espita Mezcaleria

1250 Ninth St., NW

Chase your brunch tacos and tlayudas with tequila-and-grapefruit Palomas ($36, serves six) or bottomless mimosas ($14, includes a bottle of cava and choice of juice). There are also liter margaritas if you’re feeling ambitious ($40). Saturday and Sunday, pickup and delivery via Caviar.

Trummer’s on Main

7134 Main St., Clifton, VA

Go family-style for brunch at this seasonal New American restaurant, which serves a five-dish menu that includes items like quiche, blueberry pancakes, and fresh beignets ($28 a person). Customers can add on extras like a pint ($9) of house-made bloody Mary mix. Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 AM to 1 PM; Call 703-266-1623 to place orders for pickup the evening before.

