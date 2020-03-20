Mimosas To-Go: These DC Restaurants Are Now Delivering Brunch



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



As more and more restaurants offer takeout and delivery amid the coronavirus dine-in shutdown, chefs are getting creative with their offerings. These spots are serving breakfast and brunch for pickup and delivery with everything from bloodies to bottomless deals.

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave., SE; 1250 Ninth St., NW

No pants, no problem for this bottomless deal, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch. Options include a “by yourself” package ($14) with a bottle of bubbly and pint of orange juice, or a “group house” version ($38) with three bottles and more OJ. Don’t just drown your sorrows—the full menu of pizzas, salads, garlic knots, and other goodies is available. Alcohol with food available for pickup only; food available for pickup or delivery; 11 AM to 9 PM

Stable

1324 H St., NE

In addition to fondue and raclette to-go, this Swiss restaurant has added Saturday brunch options to its takeout lineup. Guests can grab Swiss doughnuts, fresh biscuits and gravy, potato rösti, or a spätzli casserole. You can get your bloody fix, too ($5), plus cocktails like a much-needed “mountain xanax” (it involves chamomile and gin), and beers and wines. All alcohol is 25 percent off. Pickup only, Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

Chef Colin McClimans serves a takeout breakfast and lunch menu daily from his locavore Logan Circle restaurant (dinner is also available to-go). Look for homemade pastries, egg sandwiches on fresh biscuits or muffins, and afternoon items like a house burger and crispy oyster bowl with poached eggs. Match it with beer, wine, and bottled cocktails. Pickup Monday through Sunday, 7 AM to 3 PM.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Chef Cedric Maupillier’s French bistro offers a lengthy brunch menu to-go with homemade sweets, croque sandwiches, omelettes, and hearty comforts like shrimp n’ grits or cassoulet. Takeout drinks include $10 cocktails and 10 percent off bottles of wine. Available for Saturday and Sunday pickup (curbside available), 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, and delivery via Caviar and UberEats.

Medium Rare

Locations in Arlington, Bethesda, Cleveland Park

In addition to delivering free steak dinners to quarantined seniors, Mark Bucher’s meaty restaurants are getting into the brunch delivery game. The menu for two diners ($60 total) includes a choice of appetizers (yogurt, fruit, or salad), entrees like steak n’ eggs or Benedicts, and a bottle of bubbles with orange juice. Available for Saturday and Sunday pickup or delivery via DoorDash or Postmates.

Join the conversation!