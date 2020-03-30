“Captain Underpants” Writer/Illustrator Dav Pilkey Will Host Virtual Drawing Classes, Readings, and More



The Library of Congress is collaborating with Captain Underpants author and illustrator Dav Pilkey to create weekly videos for kids (and adults!) who might want to try their hand at drawing while we’re social distancing at home.

Starting Wednesday April 1, the Library will release videos and other downloadable activities on its website and social media feeds. The content is free and accessible to the public. Activities include tips for creating your own characters or acting out scenes from Dog Man, which is part of the Underpants universe and focuses on a half-man, half-dog police officer.

On Friday mornings at 8 AM, Pilkey will release new videos with drawing demonstrations, reading aloud, and more. Hopefully this means you’ll hear Pilkey himself sing out Captain Underpants’ catchphrase, “Tra la laaaa!”

