5 DC Restaurant Brunch Dishes We Really Miss—Here Are the Recipes

St. Anselm’s Buttermilk Biscuits

These ultra buttery biscuits from chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley aren’t just delicious for a morning meal—the dough freezes perfectly.

Coconut Club’s Spam Fried Rice

A runny egg makes chef Adam Greenberg‘s Hawaiian-inspired dish a brunch favorite. And good news: you may have the ingredients knocking around your pantry.

2 Amy’s Deviled Eggs with Green Sauce

These deviled eggs have been a staple on 2 Amy’s menu as much as any pizza. Round them out with toast or a few slices of smoked salmon or prosciutto for a full brunch plate. The recipe makes more green sauce than you’ll need but it’s delicious with fish, chicken—pretty much anything.

Le Diplomate’s Burger Américain

Le Dip’s melty patty is a great brunch burger. It’s a great anytime burger. It’s one of the restaurant dishes we miss most right now, but thankfully it’s not too hard to recreate.

Pastry Chef Josh Short’s Oatmeal Soufflé

Talk about decadent: a soufflé for breakfast! And from the luxe Hay-Adams no less. But hey, no one’s going to judge you for a morning soufflé these days (or even wine).

Join the conversation!