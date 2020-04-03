Matzo To-Go: DC-Area Restaurants Celebrate Passover with Pickup and Delivery

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW

The “Jew-ish” deli recently reopened and is offering a new-wave Passover menu to-go. Mains include brisket or crispy cauliflower tacos, sides like pastrami or veggie fried rice, and there’s matzo brittle or flourless chocolate cake for dessert. The menu is available for $70 (serves two) or $130 (serves four), or a la carte. It’s available for pick-up Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9; all orders must be placed by Monday, April 6.

Cork Wine Bar

1805 14th St., NW

The 14th Street restaurant is offering an easy “Seder-in-a-box” option for small family or virtual celebrations. The spread, which serves four, includes the Seder plate, matzo ball soup, eggs, wine-braised brisket, kugel or potato latkes, Brussels sprouts, and dessert ($85). You can add wine, haroset, and other goodies. Order by Sunday, April 5 for pickup on Tuesday after 5 PM or Wednesday after noon.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chef Todd and Ellen Kassoff Gray always host Seder at their downtown DC restaurant, so this year they’re taking the show on the road. The five-course menu includes a choice of plant-based and omnivorous dishes like quince-walnut haroset, grilled spring asparagus, sumac-grilled chicken, and cauliflower schwarma ($55 per person). All packages include a “family favorite” bottle of Manischewitz Concord Grape, and you can add a Seder plate for $15. The menu is available for pickup and delivery, April 7 through April 16 (note that April 8 is sold out).

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Chef Matt Baker’s Ivy City fine dining restaurant is serving a four-course Easter and Passover menu for two, available for pickup Tuesday April 7 through Sunday, April 12. The lineup includes a choice of starter and entree along with a snack, side, and dessert ($90). Options include matzo ball soup, slow-roasted brisket, deviled eggs, and saddle of lamb. For delivery to Maryland and Virginia, email info@gravitasdc.com.

Neighborhood Provisions

Birch & Barley chef Jarrad Silver has created an a la carte Passover menu that’s available for delivery through NRG’s new online marketplace. It’s a one stop shop that includes holiday staples (matzo, the Seder plate), family-style entrees like braised brisket or whole smoked chicken, sides, flourless desserts, and Kosher wine. Orders must be submitted by Sunday, April 5th at 5 PM to ensure delivery on either Tuesday, April 7th or Wednesday, April 8th (guests can make a note of their preferred delivery date). Note: everything is delivered cold and ready to heat.

Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Danny Lledó’s wood-fired Spanish restaurant is serving a holiday lamb feast, April 2 through 19, which can cover a variety of celebratory occasions. The spread, which serves four, includes a roast leg of lamb and two sides ($90). You can also add fruit and cheese plates and carrot cake for dessert.

