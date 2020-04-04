3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

Looking for stories to take your mind off constant corona coverage? At your service.
“It Was ‘The Office’ Does Major League Baseball”: An Oral History of the Nats’ First Year
Ryan Zimmerman, Chad Cordero, Jim Bowden, the first Screech, and others remember the behind-the-scenes bloopers, mishaps, and live-to-tell-it tales from when baseball came back to town.
Tiffany Trump Is About to Finish Law School. And She’s Gotten a Lot Trumpier.
You never see her, and rarely hear about her. But there are signs that may change. Trying to understand the President’s quietest child.
The Rats Are Taking Over DC!
An intrepid reporter embeds himself on the front lines of the city’s war with rodents. And it’s funny.