3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

Blooper-filled tales from the Nats' first season, understanding Tiffany Trump, and DC's war with rodents.

(Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)
Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images.

Looking for stories to take your mind off constant corona coverage? At your service.

“It Was ‘The Office’ Does Major League Baseball”: An Oral History of the Nats’ First Year

Photograph by AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta.

Ryan Zimmerman, Chad Cordero, Jim Bowden, the first Screech, and others remember the behind-the-scenes bloopers, mishaps, and live-to-tell-it tales from when baseball came back to town.

Tiffany Trump Is About to Finish Law School. And She’s Gotten a Lot Trumpier.

Photograph by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty.

You never see her, and rarely hear about her. But there are signs that may change. Trying to understand the President’s quietest child.

The Rats Are Taking Over DC!

Photo-illustration by Eddie Guy. Rat trap photograph by Jeff Elkins.
Photo-illustrations by Eddie Guy. Rat trap photograph by Jeff Elkins

An intrepid reporter embeds himself on the front lines of the city’s war with rodents. And it’s funny.

