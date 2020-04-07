Food

Where to Find Easter Dinner for Carryout and Delivery Around DC

Baked ham, deviled eggs, biscuits, and more.

Written by
| Published on
Albi, a new wood-fired Mediterranean restaurant in Navy Yard. Photograph by Scott Suchman
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

ABC Pony
2 I St., SE 
Erik Bruner Yang’s Italian-Asian restaurant lets diners choose between brisket or lamb as the meal’s centerpiece. Both are paired with potato gratin, sautéed green beans, and gravy. Order the $50 spread for pickup on Saturday, April 11 from 12 PM to 9 PM. 

Albi 
1346 4th St., SE 
Bring the Levant to your living room with an a la carte spread featuring za’atar hummus, wood-baked pita, and hearth-roasted leg of lamb. Place your order by phone (202-921-9592) or email [email protected]com for pick up on Sunday, April 12 from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Duke’s Grocery 
1513 17th St., NW 
Head to the Dupont location to pick up an Easter feast ($35 per person) on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. The basket features deviled and soft scrambled eggs, potato cakes, and brown sugar glazed ham.

Fare Well
406 H St., NE 
For a vegan Easter spread, order a la carte dishes from the plant-based restaurant. Pick up and delivery are available from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12.

Founding Farmers 
Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA
The Potomac and Reston locations are offering an a la carte Easter to-go and a family-style dinner (price depends on entree). Both menus offer comfort food like skillet cornbread, cheesy macaroni, and baked ham. Place your order by 3 PM on Tuesday, April 7.

Gravitas
1401 Okie St., NE
Matt Baker’s Ivy City dining room is offering four courses for $90 (serves two). Start with deviled eggs and soup or salad before diving into an entree and dessert. Order pick-up from Tuesday, April 7 to Sunday, April 12 and email info@gravitasdc.com for delivery in Maryland and Virginia. 

Neighborhood Provisions
NRG’s new marketplace is selling holiday staples—from biscuits and pimento cheese to large-scale entrees like smoked lamb shoulder and a rack of pork chops. Place your order by 5 PM on Thursday, April 9 for delivery on Saturday, April 11. 

Osteria Morini
301 Water St., SE 
The three course dinner is served family-style with dishes like creamy burrata, confit duck legs, and, lemon olive oil cake. The $75 dinner serves two, and each additional serving is $37. Submit you order by Thursday, April 9 for pick up on Sunday, April 12 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Stellina Pizzeria
399 Morse St., NE 
Celebrate the holiday with a family-style Italian feast of lamb, savory cheese pie, and lasagna. The menu is available for four ($240), six ($350), and eight ($450). All orders must be placed 72 hours in advance with pick-up or delivery available Friday to Saturday from 4 to 9 PM and Sunday from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. 

Xiquet
2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW
The Spanish fine dining restaurant is serving a roasted lamb feast for four with two sides. The $90 dinner must be ordered 24 hours in advance and is available until April 19. You can also add a cheese platter and carrot cake to the meal. 

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck

Daniella joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison grad and lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day