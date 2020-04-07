Where to Find Easter Dinner for Carryout and Delivery Around DC



ABC Pony

2 I St., SE

Erik Bruner Yang’s Italian-Asian restaurant lets diners choose between brisket or lamb as the meal’s centerpiece. Both are paired with potato gratin, sautéed green beans, and gravy. Order the $50 spread for pickup on Saturday, April 11 from 12 PM to 9 PM.

Albi

1346 4th St., SE

Bring the Levant to your living room with an a la carte spread featuring za’atar hummus, wood-baked pita, and hearth-roasted leg of lamb. Place your order by phone (202-921-9592) or email [email protected] com for pick up on Sunday, April 12 from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Duke’s Grocery

1513 17th St., NW

Head to the Dupont location to pick up an Easter feast ($35 per person) on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. The basket features deviled and soft scrambled eggs, potato cakes, and brown sugar glazed ham.

Fare Well

406 H St., NE

For a vegan Easter spread, order a la carte dishes from the plant-based restaurant. Pick up and delivery are available from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12.

Founding Farmers

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

The Potomac and Reston locations are offering an a la carte Easter to-go and a family-style dinner (price depends on entree). Both menus offer comfort food like skillet cornbread, cheesy macaroni, and baked ham. Place your order by 3 PM on Tuesday, April 7.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Matt Baker’s Ivy City dining room is offering four courses for $90 (serves two). Start with deviled eggs and soup or salad before diving into an entree and dessert. Order pick-up from Tuesday, April 7 to Sunday, April 12 and email info@gravitasdc.com for delivery in Maryland and Virginia.

Neighborhood Provisions

NRG’s new marketplace is selling holiday staples—from biscuits and pimento cheese to large-scale entrees like smoked lamb shoulder and a rack of pork chops. Place your order by 5 PM on Thursday, April 9 for delivery on Saturday, April 11.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

The three course dinner is served family-style with dishes like creamy burrata, confit duck legs, and, lemon olive oil cake. The $75 dinner serves two, and each additional serving is $37. Submit you order by Thursday, April 9 for pick up on Sunday, April 12 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse St., NE

Celebrate the holiday with a family-style Italian feast of lamb, savory cheese pie, and lasagna. The menu is available for four ($240), six ($350), and eight ($450). All orders must be placed 72 hours in advance with pick-up or delivery available Friday to Saturday from 4 to 9 PM and Sunday from 10:30 AM to 1 PM.

Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Spanish fine dining restaurant is serving a roasted lamb feast for four with two sides. The $90 dinner must be ordered 24 hours in advance and is available until April 19. You can also add a cheese platter and carrot cake to the meal.

