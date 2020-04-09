Things to Do

Bored At Home? Download These DC-Themed Coloring Pages By A Local Artist

Carlos Camonamedina is turning his weekly postcard series into free coloring pages.

Written by
| Published on
You can color in the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro station. Illustrated by Carlos Carmonamedina.
For the past five years, Carlos Carmonamedina has been illustrating weekly postcards depicting sites around DC. The artist is now turning his collection into free coloring pages for some downloadable entertainment and art therapy.

“The general intention of the [postcard] project and even more so with the coloring pages is for people to to rediscover the city and recognize the space that they’re living in, even if they are inside their homes,” says Carmonamedina.

As the quarantine continues, Carmonamedina will keep posting coloring pages on his website. In the meantime, grab your colored pencils or crayons and download some of these city scenes:

Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station

The Big Chair

Ben’s Chili Bowl

Jefferson Memorial

Barber Shop in Mt. Pleasant

Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

Takoma Park

Washington Circle

Columbia Heights

Mary Church Terrell House

 

