DC Mayor Extends Public Health Emergency Through May 15



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that the District’s public health emergency would extend at least through May 15. In addition to the extension, Bowser’s new order clarified that anyone in a hotel—including staff and guests—must wear a mask, as must anyone using a taxi or ride-hailing service and people buying or selling food. Bowser also “strongly” encourages anyone who uses public transportation to wear a mask.

Bowser’s most recent order was due to expire April 24. Schools, too, will remain closed until at least May 15. Virginia has already closed its schools for the remainder of the academic year, and Maryland’s schools are scheduled to remain closed until April 24, though that date is likely to change.

Bowser issued DC’s stay-at-home order on March 30.