3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

Looking for stories to take your mind off constant corona coverage? At your service.

Gen Z’er Naomi Wadler was the breakout star of the 2018 March for Our Lives. She and her family never imagined the spectacular series of events that came next.

Before covid, the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner was renovating his mammoth Kalorama home and quietly becoming a freewheeling DC socialite. What brought the tech giant to town in the first place? And what does he do, exactly, when he’s around? This 2018 story describes how the world’s richest man is becoming a Washingtonian.

John Beale, a decorated bureaucrat who spent decades at the EPA, was the model public servant…who also claimed to be a spy. You’ll never believe his con.