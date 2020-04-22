9 Spots Around DC Delivering Wine to Your Door

Centrolina

974 Palmer Aly., NW

The restaurant’s wine list has moved online, with an emphasis on Italian varietals to match the osteria menu. For a pro’s guidance, you can order sets of three, six, and 12 selected by the restaurant’s wine director (with your likes and dislikes in mind). Grab a magnum to double your juice-to-bottle ratio: One magnum fits two standard bottles of wine. Delivery details: $50 minimum; delivery available within a 2-mile radius.

Cork Wine Bar

1805 14th St., NW

The 14th Street wine bar and market is a one-stop shop for quarantine wine and cheese nights. Pick your bottle (or bottles) and pair with charcuterie, cheese, crackers, and more. Delivery details: $50 minimum with no fee; neighborhood delivery available.

Dio Wine Bar

904 H St., NE

Not everyone has a somm’s sensibilities when it comes to picking the perfect bottle. For those seeking some guidance, this women-run wine bar is hosting a hotline where staff members offer recommendations. The roster includes orange skin-contact wines and summery rosés. Delivery details: $5 fee for same-day delivery and $2 fee for next-day delivery; delivery available in DC only.

Domestique

10 Florida Ave., NW

The Bloomingdale wine shop specializes in natural wine—think fizzy pét-nats and crushable reds made with organic or biodynamic grapes. For dinner and a drink, they’ve partnered with Izakaya Seki to offer bento boxes and wine in a single drop off. Delivery details: $15 fee or free delivery with purchases over $150; delivery available in DC.

Emilie’s

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Kevin Tien’s Capitol Hill spot is highlighting a high-end bottle each week available for $25 and many of the bottles are 40-percent off. The restaurant also recently added frosé, a fruity cool down for the hot-chicken sandwiches. Delivery details: $7.25 fee; delivery available within a 1.5-mile radius.

Grand Cata

1550 7th St., NW

You can’t hop on an international flight right now, but you can sip your way through lush wine-making regions in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. The Shaw wine shop focuses on Latin American varietals with detailed descriptions and pairing ideas for each bottle. Delivery: $80 minimum with a $5 to $10 fee (depending on location); delivery available in DC.

Maxwell Park

1336 9th St., NW

The boutique wine bar is continuing its tradition of playful, rotating wine lists. (This week’s “quaran-theme” is a celebration of all things bubbly.) There is also plenty of opportunity to explore beyond the theme with pages upon pages of diverse bottles all 30-percent off. Delivery details: $100 minimum; delivery available in DC and parts of Maryland and northern Virginia.

Planet Wine

2004 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s wine shop has an affordable index of bottles from around the world; Price tags fall between $13 and $41. The beer menu is also expansive if you want to grab both brews and vino in a single order. Delivery details: $30 minimum with a $5 fee; delivery available within a 5-mile radius.

Seco Wine

828 Upshur St., NW

Petworth’s Pom Pom has temporarily converted into Seco, curating cases of funky wine. Various women drink pros, including Pom Pom owner Carlie Steiner, hand-pick selections. You can also buy wines curated by astrological sign or mood: The “Baby Makin’ Wine” case comes with lube, chocolate, and a steamy playlist. Delivery details: $15 fee; delivery available in DC.

Join the conversation!