With weddings still being postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, we’ve seen many couples get creative with their nuptials by opting for virtual or at-home ceremonies. Zoom and other online platforms are on the rise for couples marrying during the pandemic thanks to marriage licenses being available remotely. These virtual weddings are especially popular for couples who still want to honor their original wedding date and exchange vows, but have pushed back their bigger celebration to either later this year or next. Our tip: Get double the use out of your purchase by saving your less formal, at-home or elopement look to re-wear at your rehearsal dinner, post-wedding brunch, or as an outfit change to dance the night away at your reception later. If you’re among those changing plans for their big day but getting married now, here are some of our favorite at-home wedding dresses that are perfect for a Zoom ceremony with your nearest and dearest.
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
Camo Dress from Revole at $136
Edith White Strapless Jumpsuit from Lulus at $61
Susanna Sequin Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress by Dress the Population from Nordstrom at $140
C/Meo Collective Madine Dress from BHLDN at $200
Veronica Dress from Reformation at $218
Valli Sheath Dress by Lilly Pulitzer from Nordstrom at $198
Josie Pantsuit by Misha Collection from Shopbop at $340
Straight Neckline Dress from Fame & Partners at $249
Hollyhock Dress from Reformation at $388
Supper Cotton One Shoulder Mini Dress by IORANE from Revolve at $350
Theia Kaida Dress from BHLDN at $260
Mackenzie Long Sleeve Minidress by Dress the Population from Nordstrom at $149
Carraway Dress from Reformation at $298
By Watters Lynette Gown from BHLDN at $995
Whisper Ruffle Minidress by French Connection from Nordstrom at $104
River Bias Dress from Revolve at $129
Brooklyn White Beaded Long Sleeve Maxi Dress from Lulus at $169
Embroidered Flutter Sleeve Minidress by Ever New from Nordstrom at $85
Daisy Occasion Embroidered Dress by Collectif from ModCloth at $149