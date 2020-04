About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Important announcement: Sting will now appear alongside previously announced artists Ben Gibbard, Dan Deacon, and others at the National Air and Space Museum’s “Space Songs” concert Thursday evening.

That’s it, that’s the post.

The concert will take place on YouTube on Thursday, April 30, at 8 PM. Visit the link now and set yourself a reminder!