Shopping

The Annual Georgetown French Market Is Going Virtual This Year

A portion of the market's sales will benefit Covid-19 relief efforts.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Sam Kittner / Georgetown BID.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The annual Georgetown French Market, an open-air shopping event hosted by a stretch of businesses near Book Hill Park on Wisconsin Avenue, was supposed to celebrate its 17th year IRL this spring. Until, of course, the pandemic happened.

Now the market will be hosted virtually from May 1 to 8, with a portion of the event’s sales going to Martha’s Table and the Christ Child Society’s Opportunity Shop, who will use them for their Covid-19 relief efforts.

More than 15 local small businesses will participate in the online market, and some have pivoted their services to fit the current environment. Take, for example, Carine’s Bridal, which is selling face masks and will donate a mask to a frontline worker for each one purchased. The beauty bar Own Your Wonder is now offering online Sip ‘n’ Glow makeup tutorials for groups or individuals, and the Opportunity Shop’s appraiser can do an informal assessment of your items virtually.

And even if you don’t want to shop, you can still tune in to the multi-day event for events like a May 6 music class hosted by Tunes 4 Tots and story time hosted by Little Birdies Boutique, as well as an online French baking demonstration.

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter

Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
SPECIAL OFFER
For 55 years, Washingtonian has been the region’s top source for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities. With everyone working at home during this crisis, keep a piece of us at home with you.
Get one year of the magazine and our May issue for $18
SUBSCRIBE