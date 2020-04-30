Coronavirus Cases in the DC Area Flatten After Record Highs



The Washington region reported 1,039 new Covid-19 infections going into Thursday, a slight decrease from the previous day and well below the record daily highs reached last weekend.

After reporting a pandemic high of 487 new cases going into Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases in Northern Virginia fell by 22 percent, to 381, going into Thursday.

The impact of that decrease on the region’s daily tally of new cases, however, was blunted by increases in DC and suburban Maryland.





All told, the DMV region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 25,300 going into Thursday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

