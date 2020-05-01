Look Inside My Home: A Logan Circle One-Bedroom With a Turquoise Couch and a Dachshund Mix Named Gus

Most of us are spending the majority of our time at home now, and Alyx Hill is feeling especially grateful for her Logan Circle apartment. The 36-year-old property manager and Omaha, Nebraska native has been in the one-bedroom for three years, where she lives with her dachshund-mix Gus.

During quarantine, Hill has mostly been working from home—which has made her extra appreciative of her apartment’s large windows, and room to work and exercise. “In the last 10 years, I have lived in 11 places in four states, plus DC,” says Hill. “This apartment has felt most like home since the house I grew up in.”

While Hill originally moved to Logan Circle because of the easy walk to bars, restaurants, theaters, and her office, she’s noticing other perks of her neighborhood these days. For instance, the wide sidewalks on Massachusetts Avenue and 15th Street come in handy for social distancing while walking Gus. She’s also thankful for the employees at Logan Hardware and her neighborhood grocery stores and restaurants, who are still going in to work right now.

Hill’s home is an eclectic mix of things she loves, such as art, music, plants, and photographs from past trips, which are keeping her upbeat. “While I have had to cancel upcoming trips, I enjoy looking at the photos and artwork on the wall, to take me back to previous travels,” she says.

Who lives there: Alyx Hill, 36, and her dachshund-mix Gus

Approximate square-footage: 570 square-feet

Number of beds: One

Number of baths: One

Favorite piece of furniture: The reclaimed wood headboard made by an artist in Austin, where Hill used to live. When Hill connected with the artist, they realized they’d once lived a few streets away from each other in Orlando—”a little reminder of how small the world can be,” she says.

Favorite home interior store: It’s a tie between Salt & Sundry and Little Leaf, says Hill. “I love supporting local shops and both are great stops while walking Gus,” she says. “The tile floor in Little Leaf inspired the [living room] black-and-white rug. It’s hard to go in and not leave with another plant baby.”

Favorite DIY: Hill usually takes pottery classes at Hinckley Pottery in Georgetown, and she’s made pet bowls, serving pieces, and plant containers for her home. Since she can’t take pottery classes right now, she’s started making soy candles in the pottery she’s already created and gifting them to friends. (“All sanitized prior to delivery, of course!”)

Splurge: The turquoise Mitchell & Gold sofa. “I debated the color for a couple weeks prior to ordering, but am very happy with the look,” says Hill. “The fabric shines in the sunlight, and Gus enjoys snuggling up on it.”

Steal: Hill is a big fan of swinging by the clearance sections at Home Goods and TJ Maxx for small furniture and picture frames.

Design advice: Only buy artwork that really speaks to you, says Hill. One of the pieces in her gallery wall is by local artist Christina Eve, which she found at a Union Station art show. Hill loves it because Eve has synesthesia and “paints” music, and music is a big part of Hill’s life. Hill also took all the photographs on her walls while traveling, which serve as great mementos. “Looking around my apartment always brings back memories,” she says. “It’s definitely my happy place.”

Join the conversation!