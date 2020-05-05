Our Events

Video from Washingtonian’s Food Insecurity in the DMV Virtual Event

On Giving Tuesday, leaders came together to discuss food insecurity in our region

Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen, Radha Muthiah of Capital Area Food Bank and Teresa Carlson of Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, May 5, which was also global Giving Tuesday. The discussion centered on food insecurity in the DMV, and how Andrés’ and Muthiah’s respective organizations are helping to address growing needs amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

During the event, Carlson, who serves as AWS’s VP of the Worldwide Public Sector, announced that AWS would be making donations of $25,000 each to Capital Area Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, and Share Our Strength.

If you are interested in making your own donation to help these organizations, you can find the links to donate here:
Capital Area Food Bank
World Central Kitchen

Missed the event? Check out some highlights here!

What can we do to help restaurants right now and combat the crisis of food insecurity?

What do your respective organizations need in terms of volunteers or support?

How do you see data or technology helping your organizations fight food insecurity?

Click here to watch the entire panel. Thank you to AWS for supporting the event!

Sherene Joseph
