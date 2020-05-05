Things to Do

Lift Your Spirits (And Your Legs) With This Short Documentary About DC’s Homegrown Dance Style

Written by
Published on
John “Crazy Legz” Pearson in front of the Metro PCS where the #DontMuteDC movement started. Photograph courtesy of KQED.

Looking for a quick mood boost? A new video highlights go-go culture with a focus on on the DC dance style called Beat Ya Feet. “If Cities Could Dance” is a web series from San Francisco-based NPR member station KQED that illustrates various dance styles from around the country. Naturally, the DC episode focuses on go-go, which the DC Council named the official music of the city three months ago.

Cooler than any TikTok challenge, Beat Ya Feet is a dance style that you can catch at a Rare Essence show or in front of Shaw’s Metro PCS store, where the #DontMuteDC movement started. The short episode follows John “Crazy Legz” Pearson and some of his dance students from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, as well as other Beat Ya Feet pros like Tierra “Poca” Parham, who runs a dance school in Temple Hills. Watch the full episode below.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

