Yesterday, star chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian José Andrés sat down with Capital Area Food Bank CEO Radha Muthiah, Amazon’s Teresa Carlson, and Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill for a discussion on food insecurity and how our area is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also talked about the many local chefs who have inspired him along the way:“I remember Jean Louis Palladin and Roberto Donna coming to my restaurant when I was a 23 year-old boy and giving me a push in the back.”

Click here to see the full discussion.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!