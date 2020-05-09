News

3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

A mother whose 13-year-old son joined the alt-right, a blind father raising blind triplets, and a remembrance of DC's first power restaurant.

Ollie Cantos planned to be a mentor. He became so much more.
When Ollie Cantos (second from the left) met (from left) Leo, Steven, and Nick, he planned to be just a mentor. Then the relationship—and their lives—went in an unexpected direction. Photograph by Lexey Swall.

Meet an Amazing Blind Man Raising Blind Triplets

Ollie Cantos was a workaholic lawyer—the highest-ranking blind person in the federal government. Then along came Steven, Leo, and Nick: blind triplets who needed a dad. What happened next changed their lives. Sherri Dalphonse delivered this uplifting story in 2016, but we got to thinking about the family recently upon learning that the boys were all battling Covid-19. Thankfully, they now appear to be recovering.

What Happened After My 13-Year-Old Son Joined the Alt-Right

Photo-illustration by C.J. Burton.

Some of the recent protesting and conspiracy peddling has also had us thinking about this gripping memoir we published last year, by a mom in suburban Maryland.

The Real Story of the Sans Souci: The Super-Exclusive DC Restaurant Where Even Mick Jagger Couldn’t Get a Table

Photograph courtesy of Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library.
Photograph courtesy of Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library.

Nostalgic for our carefree days of dining out? Try Rob Brunner’s ode to the watering hole where Spotteds and the power lunch came to be.

