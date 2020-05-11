The Cast of ‘The Office’ Reunited to Throw This Maryland Couple a Zoom Wedding

Maryland couple Susan Hedrick and John Lush were completely surprised on Sunday’s episode of John Krasinski’s Some Good News. The pair had recently gotten engaged and after seeing Krasinki’s all-call tweet for stories about socially distant dates and weddings, they thought their proposal story would be totally fitting. Not only did they get engaged during the Covid-19 pandemic, but if you’re fans of The Office, then you may have seen this type of gas-station proposal before. Yep, that’s right John Lush recreated the iconic Jim and Pam’s pouring-down-rain-gas-station proposal and sent the video to Krasinski. So, naturally Krasinski decided to reach out to the The Office-loving couple to congratulate them. But he did a lot more than that. With the help of the couple’s parents, Krasinski, who had gotten himself ordained in Maryland ahead of time, arranged a surprise Zoom wedding that included the couple’s parents, best friends, and special appearances by Zac Brown, who sang a brand new song for the father-daughter “virtual walk” down the aisle, and Jenna Fischer, who sent her well wishes. At the conclusion of the virtual ceremony, Krasinski announced one more surprise as he brought back all of his former The Office costars to recreate the scene from Jim and Pam’s wedding where everyone danced to Chris Brown’s ‘Forever.’

Before the virtual celebration, Kraskinski included another local couple in the highlight reel, too. A photo from Emilie’s DC’s Roren and Caleb surprise wedding celebration, which you can read about here, also made it onto the Sunday’s SGN’s episode, too (around the 6:38 mark!).

Watch the full video below. And if you want to skip ahead to the wedding, it starts around 7:16.

