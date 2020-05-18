DC Area’s New Covid-19 Infections Going Into Monday



The Washington region reported 1,125 new Covid-19 infections going into Monday, a 13 percent decrease from the previous day and well below the record high of 2,258 reached earlier this month.

All told, the Washington region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 49,073 going into Monday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

