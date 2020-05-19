This Navy Yard Storefront Is Launching a New Way to Window Shop During Covid-19

Navy Yard’s high-end streetwear and coffee store has launched a new way of shopping amid the Covid-19 pandemic . Somewhere®,

which opened back in October

, is providing Washingtonians a way to shop locally in person, but in an inventive (and socially distant) way. “We are a physical retailer, first and an online retailer, second,” say co-founders Dom Adams and Will Sharp. “Covid-19 has forced us all [to shop] online, but we wanted to find a new, exciting, and creative way to still keep the physical experience of retailing alive.” So, the duo created the Somewhere® Window Shop where buyers can walk up to the Navy Yard storefront, scan a QR code, (which can be downloaded on any type of smartphone) and peruse items that are available for purchase.