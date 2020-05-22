

With summer upon us and vacations on hold, we’ve been thinking a lot about how to spruce up our at-home outdoor spaces. And it seems we’re not alone—if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably noticed that patio decor is quickly selling out online. But we’ve rounded up dozens of options here—suitable for tiny apartment balconies, big backyards, and rowhouse decks–all still in stock, and all shippable to your quarantine.

Herewith, our favorite ways to amp up your outdoor space this summer.

Invest in an outdoor sofa *with* cushions

It’s hard to adequately stress what a difference cushions make on outdoor furniture. They make seating comfier, of course, but they also make a patio or deck feel like a real extension of your living space.

Add a spot for coffee or cocktails al fresco

The key to turning even a tiny apartment balcony into a pleasant escape from indoor quarantine? A bistro set.

Improve your socially distant hangs with a fire pit

One way to ensure you stay at least six feet away from your friends? Put a fire between you.

Take a nap in a hammock (because your next tropical vacay is likely a ways off)

The island breeze and ocean view can’t be delivered to your doorstep, but these can. Just add frozen cocktails.

Hang twinkly lights, since every date night now happens at home

It can be hard to make takeout romantic, especially 10 weeks into quarantine with a global pandemic raging. But somehow string lights always make a deck feel more special. (Just don’t forget the wine.)

Add some kind of entertainment

Because binging Netflix can feel pretty depressing when it’s gorgeous out.

