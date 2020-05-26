Sorry, This Strip Club’s Outdoor Seating Isn’t What You Think

Crystal City Restaurant Gentlemen’s Club is planning to reopen its outdoor patio when the county allows it as soon as May 29. Expect limited capacity and tables six feet apart…. plus a curtained pavilion in the middle.

We know what you’re thinking. But no, there will be no outdoor strip tease.

“It’s strictly a food and drink venue for outside. We’re not going to do anything that would be an issue with the county or the state,” says general manager Terry Davis.

Davis says they bought the pavilion for shade or in case it rains. It just happened to come with the curtain—you know, “for bugs.”

Local Gentleman's Club Does… Outdoor Seating 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/9W5frYEKRu — The Worst™ (@Buffalo_Theory) May 24, 2020

The strip club also launched carryout service over Memorial Day weekend (though not that kind). The menu, available daily from 10 AM to 2 AM, stars crab dip, chicken tenders, surf and turf, and prime rib on weekends. You can also get beer and wine to-go. (Adult entertainment venues aren’t allowed to sell liquor in Virginia.)

As for the dancers, Davis says they’re hoping to bring them back in phase two.

“Not until the governor says we can do it.”

