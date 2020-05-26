Food

Sorry, This Strip Club’s Outdoor Seating Isn’t What You Think

Crystal City Restaurant Gentlemen's Club is preparing for patio season

Written by
| Published on
Crystal City Restaurant Gentleman's Club prepares its outdoor patio. Photograph courtesy Twitter user @bschug11.

Crystal City Restaurant Gentlemen’s Club is planning to reopen its outdoor patio when the county allows it as soon as May 29. Expect limited capacity and tables six feet apart…. plus a curtained pavilion in the middle.

We know what you’re thinking. But no, there will be no outdoor strip tease.

“It’s strictly a food and drink venue for outside. We’re not going to do anything that would be an issue with the county or the state,” says general manager Terry Davis.

Davis says they bought the pavilion for shade or in case it rains. It just happened to come with the curtain—you know, “for bugs.”

The strip club also launched carryout service over Memorial Day weekend (though not that kind). The menu, available daily from 10 AM to 2 AM, stars crab dip, chicken tenders, surf and turf, and prime rib on weekends. You can also get beer and wine to-go. (Adult entertainment venues aren’t allowed to sell liquor in Virginia.)

As for the dancers, Davis says they’re hoping to bring them back in phase two.

“Not until the governor says we can do it.”

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day