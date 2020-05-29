5 New Brunches to Check Out Around DC This Weekend

Phase one is here, which means sparkling cocktails on the patio aren’t just a daydream anymore. Here, four newly relaunched spots, plus one that’s brand new.

Millie’s

4866 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Get ready for the frose crowd to descend on this Spring Valley patio, which reopens for 11 AM brunch this weekend. Pro tip: the coconutty frozen riptide cocktail is better.

Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley, NW

Reservations and advance dish selections are required for Amy Brandwein’s excellent Italian cafe (we’re partial to the vanilla-custard-filled bomboloni). There’s an hour time limit for brunch.

Punjab Grill

427 11th St., NW

Many of this fancy Indian restaurant’s dinner hits are on the Sunday brunch menu—don’t miss the tandoori prawns— but they’re now joined by morning-friendly plates of chicken and dosa waffles and huevos rancheros with yellow-pea curry.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

The morning arepas and guava pastries at this LeDroit Park all-day cafe—which just reopened for daily takeout—are a couple of our favorite wake-ups in all the city.

Yellow

1346 Fourth St., SE

We can’t wait to try the harissa focaccia, labne croissants, and fresh baked pita sandwiches (mmm, soft shell crab) from Michael Rafidi’s Navy Yard cafe adjoining Albi. Pastry chef Gregory Baumgartner is behind the Middle Eastern pastries made with classic French technique. It opens Saturday and is takeout only, Wednesday through Sunday.

