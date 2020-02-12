  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #69 – Punjab Grill

Written by | Published on
Golgappas and burrata

About Punjab Grill

cuisines
Indian
Location(s)
427 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Opulence is the word at this Indian dining room tricked out with massive stone carvings, a mother-of-pearl-inlaid bar, and shimmering textiles. You see it on the artful plates, too. (Yes, that’s gold leaf on your lamb shank.) Dashes of ginger and avocado make the kitchen’s tuna tartare taste relevant. Tiger prawns are arrayed around dabs of coconutty moilee sauce and tomato jam. The sleeper of the menu, though, is a panko-dusted jackfruit dumpling with tomato-cashew sauce for dipping. Get an order of naan and have at it. Very expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day