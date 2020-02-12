100 Very Best Restaurants: #69 – Punjab Grill

About Punjab Grill cuisines Indian Location(s) 427 11th St NW

Washington, DC 20004 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Opulence is the word at this Indian dining room tricked out with massive stone carvings, a mother-of-pearl-inlaid bar, and shimmering textiles. You see it on the artful plates, too. (Yes, that’s gold leaf on your lamb shank.) Dashes of ginger and avocado make the kitchen’s tuna tartare taste relevant. Tiger prawns are arrayed around dabs of coconutty moilee sauce and tomato jam. The sleeper of the menu, though, is a panko-dusted jackfruit dumpling with tomato-cashew sauce for dipping. Get an order of naan and have at it. Very expensive.