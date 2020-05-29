The Covid-19 pandemic has caused countless couples to postpone their wedding—especially in the DMV-area where coronavirus cases statistics continue to restrict limitations on gathering sizes and more. As such, couples have determined that the most efficient way to share key pieces of updated information, including new dates and in some cases, new venues, with guests is through a “change the date.” Local wedding stationer, Emily Baird of Emily Baird Designs has seen a sharp uptick in requests for such postponement announcements. If you’re announcing a new wedding date, here’s what you need to know about sending change the dates.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

What are change the dates?

Change the dates are a type of wedding stationary that let guests know about changed wedding plans. Unlike save the dates, change the dates don’t have to be a hard copy. If you’re trying to cut costs or remain budget-friendly, email is a great way to send a change the date. “However, if you can reprint cards and it’s financially doable then we definitely recommend giving your guests a hard copy of your information and date change,” says Baird, adding that “this way it stays front of mind and often on their fridge.” To get your information out quickly and efficiently, be sure to update your wedding website with the new information as well.

What should your change the date include?

When it comes to wording, Baird recommends using joyous language. She also says that it’s important to highlight “as many facts as you know” about your wedding, such as the new date, the venue, and a link to your wedding website where you can provide more details about the changes. Change of dates can also include more playful fonts or motifs than your typical save the date, such as a bouquet wrapped with toilet paper, to add a lighter feel.

When should you send out change the dates and to whom?

As soon as you’ve decided to postpone your wedding, we recommend reaching out to your wedding party and close family members to let them know about your new plans. After you’ve alerted them, you’ll want to send the change the dates as soon as possible—regardless of how far off the new date is. That way, guests can cancel any bookings they’ve made and better accommodate your new date. Change of dates also should only be sent to only those on your guest list—these are part of your invitation suite, not a general wedding announcement, and therefore should only be sent to guests who are invited to the big day.

Join the conversation!