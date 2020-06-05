Arrest Made in Bethesda Bike Assault

After a video was widely circulated of an incident that occurred on the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda on June 1, the Maryland—National Capital Park Police announced Friday evening that they have identified and arrested a suspect. Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, according to a press release from the Park Police.

In the video, a man on a bicycle is seen aggressively confronting a group of teenagers who say they were putting up fliers in support of George Floyd. Since the clip was posted yesterday it has been retweeted more than 143,000 times, leading to a heated search to identify the man that led to at least two incorrect names being widely shared.

