MAP: Where You Can Go to the Bathroom During DC Protests This Weekend

Coronavirus-related closures have limited access to public restrooms at the same time that anti-police brutality protests demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and so many others are bringing people out of their homes and into the streets. But as demonstrations continue this weekend, buildings around DC are opening their doors and offering access to water, outlets, and yes, bathrooms. Many require masks while entering the space, and encourage protesters to adhere to social distancing measures while using the facilities. Here’s a guide, sorted by date:

This list will be updated.

TODAY, FRIDAY, JUNE 5:

Protesters can access bathrooms at Studio Theatre (1501 P St., NW) from 12 PM to 6 PM. Restaurant worker relief organization Hook Hall Helps is also supplying water and snacks for protesters who pop by the theater company.

Wharf theater Arena Stage (1101 6th St., SW) opens its bathrooms from 12 PM to 5 PM.

Luther Place Memorial Church (1226 Vermont Ave., NW), which has served as a supply donation spot for protesters, is continuing their hospitality tent 5 PM to 11 PM with entry to bathrooms as well as water and snacks.

Restrooms are available at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (1313 New York Ave., NW) from 3 PM to 9 PM.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St., NW) is making their toilets available from 12 PM to 10 PM. If a curfew is imposed, the lobby will close an hour before the designated time.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6:

Two blocks away from the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Quaker lobbying group the Friends Committee on National Legislation (245 2nd St., NE) is allowing access to restrooms from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St., NW) is making their toilets available from 12 PM to 10 PM. If a curfew is imposed, the lobby will close an hour before the designated time.

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Michael R. Klein Theatre (450 7th St., NW) in Penn Quarter is providing a spot for bottled water and bathrooms stops from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Wharf theater Arena Stage (1101 6th St., SW) opens its bathrooms from 12 PM to 5 PM.

Restrooms are available at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (1313 New York Ave., NW) from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Dupont Circle’s Keegan Theatre (1742 Church St., NW) is making bathrooms available from 4 PM to 8 PM.

Shaw concert venue 9:30 Club (815 V St., NW) is offering access to bathrooms as well as basic first aid from 1 PM to 6 PM.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7:

Two blocks away from the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Quaker lobbying group the Friends Committee on National Legislation (245 2nd St., NE) is allowing access to restrooms from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St., NW) in Penn Quarter is making their toilets available from 12 PM to 10 PM. If a curfew is imposed, the lobby will close an hour before the designated time.

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Michael R. Klein Theatre (450 7th St., NW) in Penn Quarter is providing a spot for bottled water and bathrooms stops from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Here’s a look at where rest stops are scattered around the District:

Join the conversation!