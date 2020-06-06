Alleged Bethesda Bike Assaulter Apologizes, Appears to Lose Job

Anthony Brennan III, the Kensington man accused by police of assaulting three teenagers on the Capital Crescent Trail, has issued a statement through his attorneys, Andrew Jezic and David Moyse:

Anthony Brennan recognizes that his outrageous behavior toward the young adult victims on the Crescent Trail was unacceptable and wrong.

The outrage felt in our community and across our country is completely justified.

Unfortunately, several innocent people were also victimized by having been erroneously identified online, and their reputations were tarnished.

Mr. Brennan understands that his apology will not be enough to right his wrongs:

“I am sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail, and online. I am cooperating fully with authorities. I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior.

I am dedicated to working with the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office to provide peace to our community and justice to the victims in the video, as well as to all victims of racism and police brutality.”