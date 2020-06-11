News  |  Things to Do

These Are the Protests Happening Around DC This Weekend

Marches, rallies, vigils, and more demanding racial justice.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Evy Mages

Peaceful protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd are ongoing—crowds are gathering daily at Black Lives Matter Plaza to protest racial injustice and police brutality—and many DC-area demonstrators are planning to march into the weekend. Most events require masks. Note: If you’re thinking about getting a test after attending a protest, there are several free Covid-19 testing sites in DC.

This list will be updated.

Friday, June 12 

A march at George Mason University starts at the field house (4501 University Ave., Fairfax) and ends at the bronze George Mason statue. The procession begins at 5:30 PM.

Grab a blanket: Revolution Church is hosting a prayer vigil on the lawn next to the the Boys and Girls Club (4103 Benning Rd., NE) from 8 PM to 9 PM.

Saturday, June 13

No Justice No Pride is collaborating with a coalition of local organizers for a Pride march and car caravan to defund the DC Metropolitan Police Department. The event starts with a rally at Jessup Blair Park (7621 Blair Rd., Takoma Park) at 2:30 PM, followed by the caravan and a block party.

Protesters are gathering at Malcolm X Park (16th St., NW and W St., NW) at 3 PM before marching to the Trump hotel at 5 PM. If you are interested in dropping off donations, a supply collection is happening in the park at 12 PM.

A vigil organized by Black Parents of Arlington is happening at the Drew Model School’s field (3500 23rd St., Arlington) from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Sunday, June 14 

Protesters in Montgomery County are congregating at the Kentlands (301 Main Street, Gaithersburg) at 3 PM.

 

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck

Daniella joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison grad and lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day