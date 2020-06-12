Storybook Cape Cod in the heart of Cherrydale with a sunny addition! This special property has all the bells and whistles, including 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a high-end gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wet/dry bar and an adjoining light filled family room.

The home also features a large living room with gleaming hardwood floors, a spacious master bedroom and bath suite on the upper level, a good size shed, lower level bedroom that can also serve as a recreation room and an inviting balcony/deck, perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Excellent school pyramid. Extra bonus: A studio/workshop in the backyard, great for exercising or working on fun projects.

The home is tenant-occupied until July 30th, 2020. Icing on the cake: This gem is located on a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac, down the street from the Custis trail, and minutes from the Lyon Village Shopping Center, the Village of Cherrydale and the Arlington YMCA. Convenient to a number of commuter routes, including Lee Highway (29), George Washington Memorial Parkway and I-66. This home is in an ideal location. It is the perfect blend of old and new. What’s not to love?

Address:

3227 20th Rd N, Arlington, VA 22207

Neighborhood:

Cherrydale

Contact:

Natalie Roy

Keller Williams Arlington

2101 Wilson Boulevard, #100

Arlington, VA 22201

homes@bicyclingrealty.com

www.bicyclingrealty.com

703-224-6000