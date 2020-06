Join us today, June 26 at 11 AM to chat with Erica Christian, the server/sommelier (Thamee, Tail Up Goat, Emilie’s, Domestique) who recently spoke with us about her experiences as a Black woman working in DC’s restaurant scene. She’ll be on hand to talk anything from natural wines and BIPOC winemakers to workers’ rights and restaurant reopenings. Leave a question now, and Erica will get to as many as she can.

