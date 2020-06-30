Things to Do

Smithsonian Associates Releases Nearly 100 New Streaming Programs

Thought you would be bored this summer? Not anymore.

Photograph via iStock.

Smithsonian Associates announced Tuesday that it will be releasing 91 new digital programs that the public can access through its new Smithsonian Associates Streaming platform. Its studio art classes, virtual tours, expert lectures, and more will be held on Zoom throughout the summer.

Astronomy lovers can explore the Milky Way and the Northern Lights, or join George Mason professors in “Space Tuesdays” and explore the GMU observatory with a virtual tour. True-crime obsessives can hear from Kathy Reichs, the forensic anthropologist/novelist/producer behind Bones. There’s even an econ class about the Harry Potter universe. Try cheese pairing, wine tasting, or forest bathing. If you’re looking to boost your hobbies, learn through studio art classes like quilting and making paper flowers. The full schedule of events extends into November.

This is the first time Smithsonian Associates has released all of its educational and cultural programs online. Lecture ticket prices are $20-$25 for SA members; $25-$30 for non-members; art class prices vary.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

