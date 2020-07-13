It’s Stupidly Hot This Week. Here Are 7 Ways to Cool Off and Survive DC’s Gross Humidity

It’s summertime in DC! Gross. If the sticky misery of a short walk is getting insufferable, we gathered some of our tried and true sweat stories for advice on how to handle the humidity and where to cool off.

1. First, venting might help

A gif-by-gif breakdown of the most relatable stages of a DC summer:

2. Get on the water

From Washingtonian editor Sherri Dalphonse:

On Potomac Paddlesports’ signature guided trip, Discover the Potomac ($98), you’ll not only learn how to correctly paddle in a kayak, but enjoy a lushly canopied section of Muddy Branch Creek where the air is typically 10 degrees cooler than what surrounds it. On this silent stretch, you may see great blue herons, painted turtles, and, if the water is clear, freshwater mussels.

Here’s a list of our favorite parks for more boat-related fun:

Prefer a lazy river vibe? Take a tube:

3. Get in the water

DC pools are closed, so you might want to try a natural one instead:

4. Figure out what you can actually wear

If you need help on designing your sweat wardrobe, look no further:

5. Learn how to style your hair

We have practical tips on humidity do’s (and don’ts) from some local experts:

If you want some accessory inspiration, check out this shopping post for pins, wraps, and more:

6. Avoid that gross feeling

Sweat is inevitable, but the mess doesn’t have to be:

7. Read up on the sweat files

Johns Hopkins has an entire Center for Sweat Disorders. We explored the crazy lengths people are going to beat sweat here:

Please note: Covid-19 might affect these recommendations, so it’s best to call ahead for clarity. Some stories might contain links that have expired since publication.