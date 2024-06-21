Here’s How to Cool Off Around DC This Summer



In case you missed it, it’s really, really hot outside. Here are six ways to chill out this summer—literally.

Go for a swim

There are many places to splash around if you’re in need of a cooling dip. The DC area has pools, spray parks, and waterparks that are open to the public for a day of aquatic fun. If you’re looking for staycation vibes, get a day pass to a hotel pool; Many also offer amenities such as cabanas and poolside drinks. And for those craving privacy, rent a backyard with a pool to indulge in a quieter swimming session.

Enjoy an ice cream cone

Is there a better beat-the-heat treat than ice cream? We rounded up 18 great ice cream shops scooping everything from frozen custard and summery sorbet to banana splits and swirls of soft serve.

Get on the water

Depart from dry land to paddle around in a kayak or sip tropical drinks on a tiki boat. For more seafaring activities, check out our list of 12 ways to go boating and paddleboarding.

Chill with a cocktail

Does nursing a frozen drink count as staying hydrated? It definitely doesn’t, but the hot weather is ideal for piña colada slushies and fruity margaritas. If you can’t make it to the beach for a weekend getaway, you can still channel the sand and surf with fizzy orange crushes, an Ocean City classic.

Hike to a waterfall

Yes, you’re bound to break a sweat while hiking. But that effort will be rewarded with scenic vistas and a cooling mist on these eight waterfall hikes. Pro tip: If you head to Cunningham Falls in Thurmont, Maryland to see the state’s tallest falls, make a stop afterwards at the neighboring Hunting Creek Lake, a 75-acre body of water open to swimmers.

Dine by the water

The area’s waterfront restaurants give you a front row seat to cool breezes plus pretty views of rivers, lakes, and the bay.

