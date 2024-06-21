Things to Do

Here’s How to Cool Off Around DC This Summer

Beat the heat with frozen cocktails, swimming, boat rides, and more.

Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Pool in Silver Spring. Photograph courtesy of Montgomery County Recreation.
In case you missed it, it’s really, really hot outside. Here are six ways to chill out this summer—literally.

Go for a swim

Photo courtesy of Omni Shoreham Hotel.
There are many places to splash around if you’re in need of a cooling dip. The DC area has pools, spray parks, and waterparks that are open to the public for a day of aquatic fun. If you’re looking for staycation vibes, get a day pass to a hotel pool; Many also offer amenities such as cabanas and poolside drinks. And for those craving privacy, rent a backyard with a pool to indulge in a quieter swimming session.

Enjoy an ice cream cone

Photograph courtesy of Nathan’s Dairy Bar.
Is there a better beat-the-heat treat than ice cream? We rounded up 18 great ice cream shops scooping everything from frozen custard and summery sorbet to banana splits and swirls of soft serve.

Get on the water 

Potomac Paddle Pub
Partners Jack Walten and Jack Maher aboard their Potomac Paddle Pub. Photo courtesy Potomac Paddle.

Depart from dry land to paddle around in a kayak or sip tropical drinks on a tiki boat. For more seafaring activities, check out our list of 12 ways to go boating and paddleboarding.

Chill with a cocktail

Crushes at the Salt Line. Photo courtesy of the Salt Line.
Does nursing a frozen drink count as staying hydrated? It definitely doesn’t, but the hot weather is ideal for piña colada slushies and fruity margaritas. If you can’t make it to the beach for a weekend getaway, you can still channel the sand and surf with fizzy orange crushes, an Ocean City classic.

Hike to a waterfall 

Scott’s Run offers dramatic vistas. Photograph by Evy Mages.
Yes, you’re bound to break a sweat while hiking. But that effort will be rewarded with scenic vistas and a cooling mist on these eight waterfall hikes. Pro tip: If you head to Cunningham Falls in Thurmont, Maryland to see the state’s tallest falls, make a stop afterwards at the neighboring Hunting Creek Lake, a 75-acre body of water open to swimmers.

Dine by the water

Vola's Dockside Grill offers a place to eat and drink by the water in Old Town, Alexandria. Photograph courtesy of Vola's.
The area’s waterfront restaurants give you a front row seat to cool breezes plus pretty views of rivers, lakes, and the bay.

