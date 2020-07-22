Weddings at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club will leave a lasting impression on you and your guests for a lifetime. Each and every detail is attended to with genuine care by our dedicated on-site wedding coordinators and staff. We will guide you throughout the planning process from the time you select your ceremony and reception venue until you walk down the aisle and say “I do”. The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club offers four venues with distinctive architecture and breathtaking views. These venues, Beach House Ballroom, Sunset Ballroom, Tavern Ballroom and Inn Ballroom, all offer spaces for ceremonies, cocktail hours, dinner and dancing. The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club is renowned for creating exceptional culinary experiences that thoughtfully reflect the preferences of each couple. The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club offers many complimentary amenities and services to make wedding planning easy. Couples can celebrate their entire wedding weekend at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club with room blocks at The Inn, bridal party hair and makeup services at The Spa, Market to the Room and a rehearsal dinner and farewell brunch at one of The Inn’s venues. Couples can begin their wedding planning by touring our venues at our weekly open house every Saturday morning from 9am until 11am.