The Tidewater Inn and Tidewater House provides a picturesque setting for elegant weddings in the heart of historic downtown Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. We will guide you through the entire wedding process from the moment you choose your venue. The Tidewater Inn features two stunning ballrooms within the main hotel: Gold Ballroom and Crystal Room and our newest intimate event venue, the Carriage House located just a block away at the Tidewater House. The Tidewater Inn’s award-winning culinary team prepares menus to reflect the preferences of couples. Couples are invited to a tasting event to sample the extraordinary cuisine to facilitate creating the perfect menu for their wedding day. The Tidewater Inn offers many complimentary services and amenities, including a planning session, day-of wedding coordination, Tidewater Inn table settings, and complimentary cake cutting. Couples can plan their entire wedding weekend at the Tidewater Inn and Tidewater House with hotel room blocks and by hosting the rehearsal dinner and farewell brunch in one of the Tidewater Inn’s more intimate event spaces. The Tidewater Inn wedding planning process begins with a tour of our beautiful ballrooms at open house every Saturday from 10am until 12pm.

Join the conversation!