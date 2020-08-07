3 Delicious Brunch Pop-Ups to Try This Weekend

Delikatessen

1250 Ninth St., NW

If a house-smoked lox bagel and latkes sound like the makings of a perfect weekend, check out chef Mike Friedman’s deli pop-up out of All-Purpose Shaw. The special afternoon menu launches today (served Friday through Sunday, 10 AM to 3 PM). Delicatessen classics like reuben sandwiches, tuna melts, egg creams, and rice pudding are on tap. The restaurant is partnering with Bullfrog Bagels for the venture, so you can also get everythings by the dozen with spreads and smoked fish. Takeout and delivery.

Butter Me Up

651 Florida Ave., NW; 703 Edgewood St., NE

Buttery breakfast sandwiches—served all-day, everyday—are the specialty of this pop-up out of Shaw’s HalfSmoke and Brookland Mess Hall. Meaty combinations like “The Bestie” (bacon organic scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle ketchup) are joined by vegetarian versions with Beyond. Rounding out the menu are local Buna Coffeehouse drinks, bloody Marys with Gordy’s pickle juice, and mimosas. Takeout and delivery.

La Tejana

1320 H St., NE

The breakfast taco pop-up is now a Sunday fixture at Burmese spot Thamee on H Street. Pre-order as early as Wednesday—combinations like house-made flour tortillas with scrambled eggs and cilantro crema can sell out. Fun drinks include a paleta kit with frozen fruit popsicles and cava. Carryout only.

