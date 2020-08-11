

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Beloved Silver Spring bar Quarry House Tavern has been through it all. Iterations of the watering hole, which opened in 1917, have survived Prohibition, two World Wars, and in recent years, a trial by fire and water: a devastating blaze and water main break that forced the Quarry to close for three years. The pandemic threatened the underground bar again, and co-owners Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks temporarily ceased operations in June. But true to its resilient spirit, The Quarry House will literally rise again this Thursday, August 13 as an above-ground beer garden and outdoor bar.

Plans for Quarry 6.0 include cafe seating for 58 that wraps around the corner of Georgia Avenue and Bonifant Street. Tents, string lights, and umbrellas will give the space a garden party feel, as will new summery drinks like beer floats made from local brews (or N/A root beer), spiked shaved ice, and warm weather cocktails by the pitcher. Beers will rotate frequently. Thankfully, the long roster of Quarry burgers, tots, and wings isn’t going anywhere, and will be joined by eats like a chili-mayo-slathered BLT, several styles of hot dogs, and fried Oreos a la mode. Daily happy hour from 5 to 7 PM includes specials like a $5 crush and “hot cheezy balls” or $4 wine. Seats can be reserved via Resy.

Greenbaum and Banks have been busy reviving their local restaurant and bar empire recently, adding a large and lovely outdoor garden to Dupont hangout Bar Charley; starting an all-you-can-eat-and-drink al fresco happy hour at Little Coco’s in Petworth; and serving tacos and margaritas on the rooftop of El Chucho. Currently none of the venues are open for indoor service.

The Quarry House Tavern. 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring.

Join the conversation!