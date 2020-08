Michelle Obama’s “VOTE” Necklace Is Going Viral. Here’s Where to Find It.

Michelle Obama stole the virtual show Monday night with a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention, but she also let her fashion choices do some of the talking. The former First Lady donned a now-viral necklace spelling out “VOTE,” proving democracy can be as chic as it is dire.

Twitter immediately clamored over the ballot-friendly bling. The author, attorney, and podcaster’s necklace comes from Black-owned jewelry company Bychari. Available in a mix of metals, Obama’s gold version retails for between $295 and $430, depending on letter size and chain length—there’s even a glitzy diamond rendition. If the real deal is out of your price range, custom jewelers on Etsy are offering the enfranchisement-themed design on a budget.

While the “I Voted” sticker is typically the in-vogue accessory of the season, our election needle has a prediction of its own: A strong chance of vote-themed chains spotted at the polls this November.

