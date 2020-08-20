5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Silver Spring beer garden Silver Branch Brewing Company is celebrating the release of two new lagers with a three day sausage party from Thursday, August 20 to Saturday, August 22. The brewery is serving brats and brews from 3 to 9 PM (or until supplies last), with sides of sauerkraut or potato salad for a summer cookout.

Alexandria’s Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, August 21 with $49 takeout menus for two from more than 60 restaurants. The deals also continue in DC with a bonus week of Summer Restaurant Week—which means another weekend of $22 brunch. Both summer promotions run through Sunday, August 30.

Take a trip to Tuscany through chef Roberto’s four-course feast on Saturday, August 22. Sommelier Davide Megna is pairing dishes like homemade tagliatelle and roasted lamb with Piedmont wines, and the duo are hosting an interactive Zoom session at 7 PM to walk through the dishes and varietals. Email info@tesorodc.com to reserve the $160 dinner (and drinks) for two, and pick up provisions from Tesoro Trattoria the day of the event.

Clear up any infusion confusion on Sunday, August 23 with a Columbia Room cocktail course on DIY syrups and spirit infusions taught by pro barman Derek Brown. The $72 Zoom class will be in session at 5 PM, and ingredient lists are sent out in advance.

After years of bowl mania, DC is undergoing a pandemic-induced sandwich resurgence. It’s a fitting time to celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day on Sunday, August 23 with sandwich specials around DC. Head to Colada Shop in Navy Yard and 14th Street to try limited-time riffs of the ham and cheese, available now until Sunday, August 23. Remixes include a Tampa-style sandwich with salami and a Cubano collaboration with Thamee. Starting at noon on the food holiday, Cuba Libre in Penn Quarter is offering $5 Cuban sandwiches to the first 200 visitors.

And heading into next week…

Anju landed the number one spot on this year’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list, and now the modern-Korean spot is celebrating another “one”: The restaurant’s first anniversary. Reservations are currently open for a patio dinner on Friday, August 28 with dishes from Anju and sister spots Chiko and Mandu ($90 per person). The same menu will also be available for takeout with advance orders opening at noon on Monday, August 24 (the to-go menu is $150 and serves two).

Join the conversation!