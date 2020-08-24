It’s Going to Be an Insane Week of Protests in DC. Here’s What’s Happening and When.

It’s going to be a busy week in Washington. On top of the demonstrations and counter-protests expected to take place around the RNC, Al Sharpton is holding his March on Washington and activists are taking to the streets to demand postal service emergency funding and protest police killings.

Here’s a roundup of some of the actions taking place in DC this week.

Monday

FTP March for Jacob Blake: Protesters will gather in Columbia Heights Plaza at 6:30 PM to protest the police killing of Jacob Blake. Video appears to show Wisconsin police shot Blake in the back at close range Sunday night. More information can be found here.

Tuesday

#SaveThePostOffice Demonstrations: The American Postal Workers Union is staging protests at post offices around the nation to petition for emergency Covid funding for the USPS. In the DMV, there will be actions in Northeast DC, Arlington, Greenbelt, Silver Spring and Capital Heights. The demonstrations will kick off at 11 AM. More information can be found here.

Maryland Republicans: Maryland Republicans and the Maryland Black Republican Council are planning an event at Lafayette Square and around the Ellipse from Tuesday afternoon into the late evening. They estimate a crowd of up to 10,000, though its unclear whether that number is accurate.

Wednesday

Potential RNC demonstrations and counter-protests: DC officials have marked areas around the South Lawn, Mellon Auditorium, and the Trump Hotel as spots for potential RNC demonstrations and counter-protests.

Thursday

Maryland Republicans: Maryland Republicans and the Maryland Black Republican Council will be back at Lafayette Square and the Ellipse Thursday afternoon ahead of Trump’s official acceptance of the GOP nomination.

Fireworks: There will be a fireworks display at the National Mall at 11:30 PM after Trump makes his speech accepting the GOP nomination. Event organizers said they expect the event to draw protesters.

Friday

Al Sharpton’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington: Sharpton’s event will open to demonstrators at 7 AM, and official programming will run from 11 AM to 1 PM. Held on the 57th anniversary of MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech, protesters will hear from activists and victims’ family members at the Lincoln Memorial, then march to the MLK Memorial. More information about the march can be found here.

Have any more information about this week’s events? Email jrecker@washingtonian.com

This list will be updated as new information arrives

